WATCH: Giant tricolour adorns Indian High Commission in London amid fresh protests by Khalistanis

The London Metropolitan Police on Wednesday increased security outside the High Commission as Khalistanis protested in front of it

FP Staff March 22, 2023 22:45:33 IST
Giant tricolour adorns Indian High Commission in London. Twitter/@INSIGHTUK2

A giant tricolour has been put up by the Indian High Commission team atop the mission’s building in London days after it was vandalised by the Khalistan supporters.

Meanwhile, the London Metropolitan Police on Wednesday increased security outside the High Commission as Khalistanis protested in front of it.

On March 19, Khalistani radicals vandalised India’s flag at the Indian High Commission. India had strongly protested against Khalistani elements, demanding the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.

Earlier on Wednesday, barricades from outside British High Commission in New Delhi were removed.

The seniormost UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned on Sunday night
after the Indian High Commission was vandalised, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release earlier.

An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed suspected pro-Khalistan elements to enter the High Commission premises. The diplomat was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention.

“India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK,” the MEA release said.

The British High Commissioner Alex Ellis condemned the “disgraceful acts” outside the Indian High Commission, calling it totally unacceptable.

“I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises
of the High Commission of India – totally unacceptable,” British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted earlier.

The desecration of the national flag last Sunday led to an outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community settled in the UK.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: March 22, 2023 23:08:21 IST

