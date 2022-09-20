In a never seen before incident, a large bear has left the internet shocked after a video of it shoplifting at a convenience store in California came to light. Yes, you read that right. While cops have been patrolling the streets, the video of the bear has left all wondering if animal rescuers should accompany them. The incident, which took place in a 7-Eleven store in California’s Olympic Valley, came to light after the cashier Christopher Kinson recorded it. The video has successfully recorded the foul-mouthed battle between the 54-year-old cashier and the shoplifting bear, who repeatedly stormed his store to steal candy bars, and honestly, it will leave you smiling ear to ear. The video garnered online attention after it was shared by a Twitter user on 20 September.

While sharing the video, the user wrote in the caption, “’You’re a thief, man’ — This brown bear helped itself to some late night treats at a 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, CA”. The video opens by showing a giant bear standing inside a convenience store and helping itself to the candies. This is happening while the cashier, who is continuously talking to the bear, has locked himself at the back and recorded the bear’s mischief. In the video, Christian can be heard saying, “I’ll kick your ass — or you’ll kill me.” Surprisingly, the bear can be seen storming into the store again and again, as every time it comes in, it can be seen reaching for a different snack that seems like he is stocking it all at someplace.

‘You’re a thief, man’ — This brown bear helped itself to some late night treats at a 7-Eleven in Olympic Valley, CA 🐻🍫 pic.twitter.com/hcSx1XiKXw — NowThis (@nowthisnews) September 20, 2022



Citing Jam Press, New York Post quoted Christopher as saying, “Initially, I was surprised. I see the door open, and I don’t see a torso, and I am like, ‘Oh my god. It’s a bear. The videos really don’t do justice. The bear was about 20 percent to 30 percent bigger in real life.” As the bear kept coming back continuously, Christopher said, “All right, you had enough to eat. Let’s go!” When he eventually got frustrated with his constant arrival and stealing, Christopher said, “Get out of here! Get the f – – k out of here, you f – – k!”

But guess what, the bear seemed stubborn as it came back again, that is when Christopher said, “Hey dude, that’s it. Get the f – – k out. I’m locking the doors . . . you’re a thief man. You got no business here. Get out of here, b—-. I’m the alpha male. Out!”

