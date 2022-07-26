Watch: Giant alligator roars as Florida officials try to rescue it

A resident of Florida called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office seeking help after he spotted a giant alligator under his jeep

Have you ever heard a alligator roar? Think back to all the programmes you have watched on crocodiles and alligators on National Geographic or Animal Planet. They are of course dangerous, but roaring is not exactly something you would associate with the reptile.

But that is exactly what has happened in Florida. In a now-viral clip, a giant alligator can be heard roaring. On Friday, a resident of Florida called the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to seek help regarding an alligator that they spotted under their jeep.

The viral video was recorded while the officers were conducting the rescue operation. The reptile could be seen struggling hard to escape.

Watch:

The video was shared by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on their official Facebook page on 22 June. The officials shared the associate information in the caption. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission received a call from a home on Oakland Hills Place in Rotonda around one in the morning. The officers wasted no time in reaching the location and found a massive 11' 2" gator taking out the homeowner's light pole.

The video shows one of the officers using a rope while the reptile responds with hisses and roars. It can be seen rolling on the ground to free itself. At the end of the clip, a photograph shows the ultimate condition of the alligator which was finally caught by the officers. Four officers can be seen putting all their efforts into tying ropes around its mouth.

Since it was shared, the 24-second-long clip has grabbed eyeballs across the internet. It has received as many as 55,000 views on Facebook and more than 800 people have liked the post. While one of the commenters noted, “Yes I have heard that roar. That’s a feisty one,” another user jokingly said, “That would be the day I quit my job.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.