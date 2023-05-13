Watch: Giant alligator gets scared of robot camera inside Florida drain, makes a dash for life

In a remarkable incident captured on video and shared on social media, a robot camera embarked on a thrilling pursuit of a five-foot alligator that was meandering through an underground stormwater pipe in Oviedo, Florida.

The City of Oviedo revealed in a statement on Facebook that the reptile was unexpectedly discovered by the robot during an investigation focused on potholes.

Initially mistaking it for a toad, the city’s post highlighted the captivating moment when the camera zoomed in, revealing the distinct pair of glowing eyes that belonged to the hidden alligator.

The video footage showcases the remarkable tracking capabilities of the robot camera as it closely follows the movements of the five-foot (1.5 meters) alligator within the confined space of the pipe.

🐊 A robot camera came across an alligator while investigating potholes in a Florida stormwater pipe pic.twitter.com/Tl9eiwpw2v — Reuters (@Reuters) May 13, 2023

The unexpected encounter with this reptilian wanderer has certainly stirred intrigue and fascination among viewers, providing a glimpse into the captivating wildlife encounters that can occur even in unexpected places.

(With inputs from agencies)

