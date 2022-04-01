Watch: Georgia activists place 145 pairs of shoes outside parliament to honour kids who died in Ukraine war

Nexta, a Belarusian news outlet, shared a 26-second short video on Twitter in which 145 pairs have been used to represent the estimated number of children who have died since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began

Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine, which began on 24 February this year, has caused massive turmoil in the lives of Ukrainians. While millions of people have fled the war-torn country, many others have lost their lives.

In light of this, activists in Georgia placed 145 pairs of kids' shoes outside their parliament building in Tbilisi on Wednesday (30 March) to commemorate the children who died in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Nexta, a Belarusian news outlet, shared a 26-second short video on Twitter in which 145 pairs have been used to represent the estimated number of children who have died since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

In #Tbilisi, activists put up 145 pairs of children's shoes outside the parliament. That is how many children, according to prosecutors, have died in #Ukraine since the beginning of the war. pic.twitter.com/lk2HLYC3Lf — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 30, 2022

The heartbreaking video has been doing the rounds on the internet and has received more than one lakh views as of now. Social media users have expressed their heartfelt sentiments in the comments section. "Heartbreaking.... poor angels," one user wrote while using crying emoticons. Another Twitter user said, "Thanks to the Georgian people who made this gesture."

Previously, on 27 March, 2022, a similar event took place in Hungary. Peace activists placed 300 pairs of shoes near the Danube River in memory of the 300 women, children, and elderly people who died after Russian bombs fell on a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol that was being used as a shelter.

This was organised near a memorial known as "Shoes on the Danube Bank," which marks the massacre of Hungarian Jews who were asked to leave their shoes behind before being shot into the river.

Over the weekend, protesters placed new shoes at the Holocaust Memorial on the banks of the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary. The Memorial commemorates those Jewish victims of the World War II who were shot into the water. pic.twitter.com/iopwrGcadn — Aid For Ukraine (@Aid_ForUkraine) March 29, 2022

Several artists and organisations have expressed their anti-war sentiments and support in favour of the people of Ukraine through art.

