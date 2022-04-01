World

Watch: Georgia activists place 145 pairs of shoes outside parliament to honour kids who died in Ukraine war

Nexta, a Belarusian news outlet, shared a 26-second short video on Twitter in which 145 pairs have been used to represent the estimated number of children who have died since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began

FP Trending April 01, 2022 20:00:29 IST
Watch: Georgia activists place 145 pairs of shoes outside parliament to honour kids who died in Ukraine war

Activists in Georgia placed 145 pairs of kids' shoes outside their parliament building in Tbilisi on 30 March to commemorate the children who died in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. Twitter/@nexta_tv

Russia's armed invasion of Ukraine, which began on 24 February this year, has caused massive turmoil in the lives of Ukrainians. While millions of people have fled the war-torn country, many others have lost their lives.

In light of this, activists in Georgia placed 145 pairs of kids' shoes outside their parliament building in Tbilisi on Wednesday (30 March) to commemorate the children who died in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Nexta, a Belarusian news outlet, shared a 26-second short video on Twitter in which 145 pairs have been used to represent the estimated number of children who have died since Russia's invasion of Ukraine began.

Take a look:

The heartbreaking video has been doing the rounds on the internet and has received more than one lakh views as of now. Social media users have expressed their heartfelt sentiments in the comments section. "Heartbreaking.... poor angels," one user wrote while using crying emoticons. Another Twitter user said, "Thanks to the Georgian people who made this gesture."

Previously, on 27 March, 2022, a similar event took place in Hungary. Peace activists placed 300 pairs of shoes near the Danube River in memory of the 300 women, children, and elderly people who died after Russian bombs fell on a theatre in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol that was being used as a shelter.

This was organised near a memorial known as "Shoes on the Danube Bank," which marks the massacre of Hungarian Jews who were asked to leave their shoes behind before being shot into the river.

Several artists and organisations have expressed their anti-war sentiments and support in favour of the people of Ukraine through art.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 01, 2022 20:00:29 IST

TAGS:

also read

West weaponising Ukrainian nationalism up to its destruction to checkmate Russia
World

West weaponising Ukrainian nationalism up to its destruction to checkmate Russia

If the war gets prolonged further, Ukraine will be destroyed physically, Russia will suffer punitive financial costs, the EU will lose long lasting peace and energy security, and the entire world will suffer economically

Ukraine-Russia war: Vladimir Putin misled by Russian military, says White House
India

Ukraine-Russia war: Vladimir Putin misled by Russian military, says White House

The White House also added that the Ukraine war has been a strategic blunder

Watch: British man rescues abandoned pets from Ukraine amid war, earns praises
World

Watch: British man rescues abandoned pets from Ukraine amid war, earns praises

Nick Tadd, a resident of Guildford in the United Kingdom, and a group of volunteers have been distributing essential supplies and bringing pets to the safety of a shelter on the Ukraine-Poland border