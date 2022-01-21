Watch: George Martin explains granddaughter why he signed The Beatles in this endearing video

In an endearing video making rounds on social media, one can see George Martin talking to his granddaughter and explaining the reason behind his offer to the musicians.

The Beatles was one of the most popular English rock bands during 1960s and remains a favourite among the audience even today.

Along with the four members of the band, legendary producer George Martin, who passed away in 2016, was also known to help the group propel towards global success and was dubbed ‘the Fifth Beatle’.

The sweet moment between the grandfather and granddaughter was shared by Giles Martin, the son of the late Beatles producer.

In the footage, Sir George Martin can be heard reminiscing the time when he met The Beatles for the first time and why he decided to sign the band despite not finding them to be brilliant at first.

Watch the video here:

I don’t normally share anything personal but this my dad from a while back explaining to my daughter he signed the Beatles. Ordinary people do extraordinary things. Great decisions are made for the simplest reasons. “I figured if I like them this much other people might too” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j4bf96b4zS — Giles Martin (@mashupmartin) January 19, 2022

The revered English record producer and composer reminisced how he found the band’s name to be silly. He thought 'beetles' was a rather weird name but the band members told him that it was ‘Beatles’ with an ‘A’ in it and came from the word ‘beat’.

The elderly man then thought that he should first listen to the band and when he did, surprisingly, he did not find them to be extraordinary and felt they were ‘okay’.

However, Martin found them to be terribly good people. He revealed that the Fab Four were clever, they were funny and were the kind of people one would like to be with.

The late producer said that the initial reason behind signing the band was because they were terribly good people and not because he found their music to be exceptional.

The video was shared by Giles Martin with the caption, “I don’t normally share anything personal but this my dad from a while back explaining to my daughter he signed the Beatles. Ordinary people do extraordinary things. Great decisions are made for the simplest reasons. I figured if I like them this much other people might too”.

Garnering around 4M views since it was shared on 19 January, the footage has caught the attention of music lovers from around the world. People loved the heartening anecdote by Martin and also found the interaction between the granddaughter and grandfather to be sweet.

A user wrote, ‘This is delightful. Thank You. Your dad is one of my musical heroes’, while another person commented, “Pure class. He was cool as Ice in #GetBack too. He was as handsome as The Beatles back in the day. Great vid this of clearly a great man.”

Take a look at some more heartwarming reactions:

