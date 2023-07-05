WATCH: 'Full chaos' as furious 'British boxer' tries to open plane door, other passengers throw him on floor

A man from the United Kingdom, aged 27, caused a distressing incident onboard a Ryanair flight from Zadar, Croatia. The man attempted to open the plane’s door during take-off, leading to panic among the passengers.

However, fellow passengers quickly restrained him. The individual involved in the incident is a British boxer and was subsequently detained.

Watch:

In the video, the man disrupts the packed Ryanair flight by standing up from his seat, removing his sunglasses, and demanding that the crew open the door. He also makes peculiar gestures towards other passengers before moving towards the door. Throughout the incident, he repeatedly shouts, “Open the door.” Two passengers intervene, rising from their seats and threw him on the floor.

The British boxer was removed from the plane and taken to the hospital after resisting arrest. Currently, he remains in custody on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

A spokesperson for the airline told The Independent, “During the preparation for take-off, a passenger on this flight from Zadar to London Stansted (30 June) became disruptive. The flight returned to the stand, and the passenger was removed by local police before the flight continued safely to London Stansted.”

“The local police are handling the matter, and we apologize sincerely to the affected passengers for any inconvenience caused by this disruptive behavior,” the spokesperson added.

With inputs from agencies

