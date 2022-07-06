Watch: Fourth of July celebrations go horribly wrong, here's what happened

After the rocket goes off with minor sparkles, the men can be seen discussing if something was wrong with it. As one of them goes to light another one, one of the sparks from the rocket lands on the box of fireworks, resulting in a huge explosion

Firecrackers form an important part of 4 July celebrations in the US. While lighting the firecrackers and watching fireworks can be fun, it also comes with its own set of dangers. It is not uncommon for people to meet with accidents while dealing with firecrackers. And this is what happened with a group of Americans this Fourth of July.

A video posted on Reddit shows the entire incident. In the video, a group of people can be seen gearing up to celebrate the Independence Day. While women and children are seen lounging outside the house, some men are setting up firecrackers. One of them lights the fuse of what seems to be a rocket, which is placed only about 10 feet away from a huge box of firecrackers, which is kept under a parked car.

After the rocket goes off with minor sparkles, the men can be seen discussing if something was wrong with it. As one of them goes to light another one, one of the sparks from the rocket lands on the box of fireworks, resulting in a huge explosion.

While the group is shaken, many of them assume that the worst is over. As a man goes to check the box, he backs away after he realises that the all the crackers are going to explode. As the group runs for cover, the underside of the vehicle is lit up as the firecrackers go off. The explosion causes the entire area to be filled with smoke. Watch the video here:

The 31-second video was titled “Damn good finale”.

Several Reddit users slammed the group for bursting fireworks so close to the car and the box of crackers. "Good idea. Where should we light them? Right there in the grass. 10 feet from the box with all the fireworks, 10 feet from the people, and 10 feet between the box and the people," sarcastically wrote one user. “It shouldn’t be for this level of stupidity… but it’s probably covered under comprehensive coverage”, wrote another.

This is not the only fireworks related incident to have taken place in the last few days. Recently, a truck carrying over 10,000 pounds of firecrackers caught fire on a highway in USA’s New Jersey. The driver suffered minor burn injuries.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.