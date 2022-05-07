Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s ‘donkey’ reference creates waves on Twitter

The ‘donkey’ comment has created much buzz across Twitter. Users found the comparison funny and trolled Imran Khan for choosing such an erratic reference

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan recently grabbed eyeballs on the internet after a clip of him remembering his days in Britain went viral. The cricketer-turned-politician's recollections of his time abroad garnered a variety of reactions.

In the video, Khan stated that he had been a part of British society and had been welcomed in the country, something that does not happen easily. But even after staying there for a long time, he never considered England as his home because of his immense love for Pakistan.

In the clip, which was likely part of a longer interview, Imran Khan is seen sitting in front of the Pakistan flag. While explaining why he never considered England as his home, the Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said that “no matter what I do I could never become an English man. If you paint stripes on a donkey, that doesn’t make it a zebra.”

Before his cricketing career, Imran Khan studied in Britain and completed his higher studies at a boarding school in Worcester. He also got a degree from Oxford University. In 1995, he tied the knot with an English filmmaker Jemima Goldsmith. Later, the couple got divorced in 2004.

Imran Khan was ousted from office last month through a parliament vote. The former Prime Minister has been holding rallies to call for early elections in Pakistan. Khan made headlines last month because of the no-confidence vote against him. As per PTI leader Azhar Mashwani, Imran Khan will hold rallies in Jhelum, Attock, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Chakwal in May.

The PTI supremo had accused the United States of a conspiracy to dislodge his government, citing communication from the country's ambassador in Washington. However, the US government refuted the allegations multiple times.

