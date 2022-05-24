Watch: Flying trampoline spotted amid devastating thunderstorms in Toronto
According to the experts, the storm was caused by a rare phenomenon called derecho and it spanned an area of around 1,000 km. The US National Weather Service has noted that a derecho is a long-lived, widespread windstorm which is associated with a band of fast-moving showers or thunderstorms.
Devastating thunderstorms hit Canada and at least eight people have reportedly been killed. As per Reuters reports, clean-up activities have been going on in two of the most populous provinces of the country, Ontario and Quebe. Initiatives have also been taken to restore the power since the thunderstorms wreaked havoc last weekend.
Amid the powerful storm, trees and eclectic poles were uprooted and several metal transmission towers were toppled, some utility companies said. Many houses got damaged too and the emergency services kept busy as they were frequently contracted for help.
Recently, a video showing the effect of the powerful storm has gone viral. The clip shared by television news channel CBS News shows a trampoline flying and moving fast through the street amid the powerful thunderstorm in Toronto.
Watch the video here:
https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1528669617228496896
The caption said, "A runaway trampoline was captured flying down a street during a powerful storm in Toronto, Canada on Saturday." Users across the internet got stunned after witnessing a moving trampoline down the street. The 14-second clip has garnered thousands of views already.
On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took to his Twitter handle to provide detailed information and the effects of the thunderstorm. He wrote, "The storms that swept across Ontario and Quebec yesterday caused serious damage, claimed several lives, and left many households without power. We’re thinking of every people affected, and thanking the crews who are working to restore power and we are ready to provide federal support if needed."
According to the experts, the storm was caused by a rare phenomenon called derecho and it spanned an area of around 1,000 km. The US National Weather Service has noted that a derecho is a long-lived, widespread windstorm which is associated with a band of fast-moving showers or thunderstorms.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: 80-year-old woman completes deadlift challenge given by grandson; internet reacts with awe
In the viral video, the 80-year-old not only lifts the barbell but also holds it for a few seconds above her head
Madhya Pradesh: Constable saves woman who jumped off moving train in Ujjain
The woman, who slipped near the compartment door after jumping and was in danger of falling into the gap between the train and the platform, was rescued by railway police constable Mukesh Kushwaha, who will be rewarded for his quick thinking
Delhi: Woman suffers panic attack after Air India 'denies her request to board flight'
Air India claimed that three passengers had reported after the boarding gates were closed for a flight from Delhi airport even after their airport staff kept calling them to report before closure