Watch: Flying trampoline spotted amid devastating thunderstorms in Toronto

According to the experts, the storm was caused by a rare phenomenon called derecho and it spanned an area of around 1,000 km. The US National Weather Service has noted that a derecho is a long-lived, widespread windstorm which is associated with a band of fast-moving showers or thunderstorms.

Devastating thunderstorms hit Canada and at least eight people have reportedly been killed. As per Reuters reports, clean-up activities have been going on in two of the most populous provinces of the country, Ontario and Quebe. Initiatives have also been taken to restore the power since the thunderstorms wreaked havoc last weekend.

Amid the powerful storm, trees and eclectic poles were uprooted and several metal transmission towers were toppled, some utility companies said. Many houses got damaged too and the emergency services kept busy as they were frequently contracted for help.

Recently, a video showing the effect of the powerful storm has gone viral. The clip shared by television news channel CBS News shows a trampoline flying and moving fast through the street amid the powerful thunderstorm in Toronto.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1528669617228496896

The caption said, "A runaway trampoline was captured flying down a street during a powerful storm in Toronto, Canada on Saturday." Users across the internet got stunned after witnessing a moving trampoline down the street. The 14-second clip has garnered thousands of views already.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also took to his Twitter handle to provide detailed information and the effects of the thunderstorm. He wrote, "The storms that swept across Ontario and Quebec yesterday caused serious damage, claimed several lives, and left many households without power. We’re thinking of every people affected, and thanking the crews who are working to restore power and we are ready to provide federal support if needed."

According to the experts, the storm was caused by a rare phenomenon called derecho and it spanned an area of around 1,000 km. The US National Weather Service has noted that a derecho is a long-lived, widespread windstorm which is associated with a band of fast-moving showers or thunderstorms.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.