Watch: Florida biologists capture massive 100 kg Burmese python with 122 eggs

The recognised team used a scout snake named Dionysus in an area of the western Everglades. It was biologist Ian Easterling and intern Kyle Findley who spotted the female snake and carried it through the woods to the field truck

A team of biologists recently captured the biggest Burmese python ever recorded in the state of Florida, USA. The enormous female python was caught by the Conservancy of Southwest Florida. It measures 18 feet in length and weighs a massive 215 pounds (which is approximately 98 kg).

The record-breaking development was announced by the conservation agency through a press conference on Thursday (23 June). During the press briefing, the agency displayed the female reptile and also informed that the snake is pregnant with an unprecedented number of eggs.

During necropsy, researchers got to know that there are a total of 122 developing eggs within the snake’s abdomen. "This finding sets a new limit for the highest number of eggs a female python can potentially produce in a breeding cycle," a press statement said.

Further in the examination, they got to know that hoof cores of an adult white-tailed deer were also found in the snake’s digestive system, which could be the reptile’s last meal.

Wildlife biologist Ian Bartoszek informed that the team used radio transmitters transplanted in male snakes to study the python movements in the area. “You could use a magnet, and in a similar way our male scout snakes are attracted to the biggest females around,” Bartoszek stated.

The recognised team used a scout snake named Dionysus in an area of the western Everglades. It was biologist Ian Easterling and intern Kyle Findley who spotted the female snake and carried it through the woods to the field truck.

Watch video here:

Biologists in Florida just caught an 18-foot long, 215-pound python -- the biggest of its kind ever recorded in the state. https://t.co/O2MalXTu38 pic.twitter.com/ZiQTdppfHP — CNN (@CNN) June 23, 2022

The conservancy’s python programme began in 2013 and since then they have removed over 1,000 pythons from approximately 100 square miles in southwest Florida.

The largest female reptile captured through the conservancy's programme prior to the recent one weighed around 185 pounds (84 kilograms) and was the heaviest python in Florida then.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.