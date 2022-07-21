Watch flight attendant's entertaining twist to safety instructions before take-off, video goes viral

In the video, the flight attendant can be seen dancing and perfectly timing his steps while giving safety instructions about wearing a life vest and managing breath in water. Apart from grooving, he also gave some cool, hysterical expressions during the demonstration

How many of us actually listen to the flight attendant’s safety instructions before take-off? Not many, especially, the ones who are frequent travellers. The reason behind it is - they have to listen to the same thing, time and again, which turns out to be boring.

Recently, when flight attendants to Amsterdam failed to grab passengers’ attention, a crew member from the team came up with a quirky way to make this mundane thing interesting. He gave an entertaining twist to the exercise and a video of the same has become the talk of the town.

In the video, the flight attendant can be seen dancing and perfectly timing his steps while giving safety instructions about wearing a life vest and managing breath in water. Apart from grooving, he also gave some cool, hysterical expressions during the demonstration.

According to Mirror reports, the flight attendant from EasyJet Airlines has been identified as Zavie. The video was captured on 8 July by a passenger named Laura Saraby, 27, who shared it on TikTok.

Watch the video here:

This EasyJet flight attendant added his own flair to the safety announcement after noticing no one was paying attention ✈️ pic.twitter.com/3sTm6MXDul — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 19, 2022

This video was later posted by Media company - NowThis News who shared it on their Twitter account on 19 July. “This EasyJet flight attendant added his own flair to the safety announcement after noticing no one was paying attention,” the media company tweeted. Since going viral, the video has grabbed more than 31,000 views and several comments. The Mirror further stated that many TikTok users have requested EasyJet to give Zavie a rise in salary for his creative idea. A similar incident happened earlier this month where a crew member from Southwest Airlines gave his best on flight to grab eyeballs which also brought a big smile to the passengers faces.

Check the video here:

LOL hey @SouthwestAir give this man a raise 😭 pic.twitter.com/jFbPkukF4Y — Bzy Bee (@itsBzy) July 6, 2022

Even in 2019, a clip of a flight attendant on an international plane grabbed eyeballs on the internet for a similar reason. The super hilarious video was shared on Twitter.

Watch it here:

He should be an actor! pic.twitter.com/Eu7UTkz0he — Vivek (@ivivek_nambiar) July 4, 2019

What do you think of such innovating entertainment?

