WATCH: Flash floods hit ancient city of Petra in Jordan, force evacuation of 1,700 tourists

Rock-cut structures in Petra are more than two thousand years old. It was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985

FP Staff December 28, 2022 15:20:24 IST
Floods ravage the ancient city of Petra in Jordan. Twitter/ @sebusher, @abrikat2

Flash floods have hit the ancient city of Petra in Jordan, forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,700 tourists.

Videos posted on Twitter showed floodwaters in and around the UNESCO World Heritage site.

One footage showed tourists being evacuated from the rock-cut Nabatean Temple which is the best-known structure of the city.

Authorities issued a weather warning on Saturday as heavy rains triggered landslides in the Dead Sea region.


This is not the first time floods have ravaged the world-renowned site. In 2018, floods killed 12 people in Petra, a Middle East Eye report said.

Jordanian authorities built a dam to keep water out of the Nabatean Temple after floods claimed the lives of 22 French tourists and their local guide in 1963, the report added.

Structures in Petra are more than two thousand years old. It was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1985.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: December 28, 2022 16:24:24 IST

