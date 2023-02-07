WATCH: Fistfight breaks out over smoking on train in France

Paris: An undated video from France is going viral on social media over which twitterati have exploded in outrage. According to several handles that tweeted the short video clip, a father, who is seen trying to stop an alleged migrant from smoking near his young child on a commuter train, is punched right in the face.

The video shows the man exchanging blows after the ‘migrant’ started the fistfight.

In the 38-second video, the man, who is standing next to his daughter in a bus, can be heard asking the migrant to not smoke inside the train, but he didn’t agree. After a heated argument, the migrant started hitting the man, who also retaliated.

Sharing the video on Twitter, journalist Amy Mek said: “Natives must submit to those conquering them or suffer the physical consequences of standing up to them. Father will be labeled a ‘fascist’ ‘islamophobia’.

Enriched France: Father tries to stop migrant from smoking on a commuter train near his young child Natives must submit to those conquering them or suffer the physical consequences of standing up to them Father will be labeled a “fascist” “islamophobe”pic.twitter.com/kaYj24K8yG — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) February 5, 2023

Asylum seekers in France are majorly from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Turkey and Georgia. According to a report by The Times, President Emmanuel Macron's party has been facing massive electoral losses amid concerns over "out of control" immigration.

As per reports there has been a 28.6 per cent year-on-year rise in asylum applications. The allies have been urging Marcon to take immediate action against his government's perceived failure to control immigration.

As per the latest figures, France has provided 320,330 people with residency permits in 2022 — up from 193,000 a decade earlier.

