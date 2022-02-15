Watch: Firefighters' training session turns into real-life rescue operation, teenagers saved from drowning

Taking to their Facebook account, Maryland Heights Fire Protection District shared a note stating that crew members 'went into response mode' after noticing the teenagers in trouble.

A firefighters’ training session on icy waters became a real-life rescue operation after two teenagers fell through the ice. This horrifying incident took place at the Creve Coeur Lake in the United States Missouri.

A video of the incident captured on 9 February shows some spirited efforts by the firefighters, who pulled out the teenagers through the ice.

According to reports, firemen from Maryland Heights Fire Protection District had gone to Missouri to take advantage of the weather and do their training session. But just when they were about to wrap their exercise, they saw two teenagers running across the lake.

Soon, the moment turned horrifying after the ice broke and both the teenagers fell through it into icy cold water. Coming into immediate action, the training exercise by firefighters transformed into a real-life rescue operation.

Taking to their Facebook account, Maryland Heights Fire Protection District shared a note stating that crew members 'went into response mode' after noticing the teenagers in trouble.

Explaining more about the rescue operation, the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District informed that four rescuers along with Pattonville Fire Protection District and Creve Coeur Fire Protection District offered to help and also rescued the teenagers in the nick of time.

Further warning tourists and locals to stay off the ice, the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District asserted that the two teenagers were lucky. “We ask one thing from everyone- Stay off the ice! These 2 were lucky with their outcome because we had crews within seconds but not everyone is that lucky,” the post on Facebook read.

The more than five-minute video has been shared on YouTube channel, MH Fire. The video shows an elevated view of the frozen lake, where firefighters are struggling to prevent the teenagers from drowning. Further in the clip, the firefighters are also seen pulling up one of the teenagers from the broken ice by using a rope.

Watch video here

As per BBC news, one of the firefighters said that when they approached the teenagers, they were becoming hypothermic, while one was very lethargic.

Since being shared, the clip has collected more than 10,000 views and is counting. The rescue team has earned immense praise on the internet for their quick action.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.