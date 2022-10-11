Not every day we stumble upon lost and forgotten remains of a natural disaster, especially after years of the incident. However, such things still continue to hold a significant place in the pages of history and are a reminiscence of old times.

One such thing has now come to light after a TikTok user in Italy recently discovered an abandoned and forgotten chapel or the remains of a chapel that was destroyed in the disastrous earthquake of 2009. It has been 13 years since then and the chapel still continues to remain under the ruins.

Sharing a video of the same, an Instagram page NowThisNews mentioned the TikTok user who is known for exploring remote and abandoned places and also his discovery. “Imagine you’re adventuring and you find THIS”, a part of the caption read.

Watch the video here:

If we take a look at the video, it shows visuals of the abandoned chapel standing in a devastated state without ruins everywhere. However, it still looks like an ancient structure with a few distinguished remains of the chapel as it has not been demolished completely as of yet and stands untouched since 2009.

The caption of the video also states that the chapel has not been razed to the ground and still holds many relics, albeit in a dilapidated condition.

Internet amazed over discovering 13 years old abandoned chapel

In the meantime, the video which was shared three days ago has already gone viral and has left a lot of people quite amazed and astonished. With over 11,000 likes, it has been viewed lakhs of times. People who loved the video also took to the comment section and shared their views.

While a user wrote, “I think this place is near my town, after the earthquake that hit in 2009 we have too many abandoned buildings like this. The reconstruction is not over yet and some little villages are just forgotten”, another commented and said, “You can find a lot of things like that when going urban exploring.”

Another user wrote, “That’s so damn beautiful.”

