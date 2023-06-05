World

WATCH: Ex-Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa heckled during family trip in France

In a viral video, Qamar Bajwa and his wife can be seen sitting on stairs as the man heckles and abuses him

FP Staff June 05, 2023 15:53:16 IST
WATCH: Ex-Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa heckled during family trip in France

Screengrab from viral video. Image courtesy: Twitter

Pakistan’s former army chief (retrd) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was reportedly heckled by an Afghanistan national in France on Sunday during a family trip.

Bajwa was accompanied by his wife when the incident took place.

In a viral video, Bajwa, along with his wife, can be seen sitting on stairs as the man heckles and abuses him.

The authenticity of the video could not be verified by Firstpost.

In the clip, the man can be heard verbally abusing Bajwa in his native language. Later on, Bajwa warned him, stating that he would be handed over to the police, but the man didn’t stop and continued to insult him.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 05, 2023 15:53:16 IST