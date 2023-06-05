WATCH: Ex-Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa heckled during family trip in France

Pakistan’s former army chief (retrd) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was reportedly heckled by an Afghanistan national in France on Sunday during a family trip.

Bajwa was accompanied by his wife when the incident took place.

In a viral video, Bajwa, along with his wife, can be seen sitting on stairs as the man heckles and abuses him.

Former Pakistan Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa vacationing in France is being brutally abused by Afghan National for killing innocent Afghanis and sponsoring Jihad in Afghanistan and Kashmir. No Army chief has settled in Pakistan post retirement. Speaks volumes about their… pic.twitter.com/fGjQ36FHA5 — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 5, 2023

The authenticity of the video could not be verified by Firstpost.

In the clip, the man can be heard verbally abusing Bajwa in his native language. Later on, Bajwa warned him, stating that he would be handed over to the police, but the man didn’t stop and continued to insult him.

(With inputs from agencies)

