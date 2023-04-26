World

Watch: Turkish President Erdogan cuts off TV interview citing stomach bug

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday interrupted a live television interview before returning and apologising, saying he had developed a stomach bug

FP Staff April 26, 2023 04:36:40 IST
Recep Tayyip Erdogan. ANI

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday interrupted a live television interview saying he had developed a stomach bug.

In one of the videos shared on Twitter, the reporter asking the question stands up from his chair when the broadcast is cut off.

“Oh wow,” an unidentified voice can be heard saying off camera.

However, Erdogan returned about 15 minutes later to apologise for getting sick.

“Yesterday and today were hard work. That’s why I got a stomach flu,” Erdogan said.

“At one point, I wondered if it would be misunderstood if we cancelled the programme. But we promised. I ask for your and our audience’s forgiveness.”

The 69-year-old Turkish leader on Tuesday gave three campaign speeches heading into a knife-edge parliamentary and presidential election on 14 May.

He was due to close out the night by appearing live for a joint interview with Ulke TV and Kanal 7.

However, his television appearance began more than 90 minutes behind schedule and then cut off in the middle of a question ten minutes into the show.

His face looked tired and his eyes appeared to water as he spoke.

The Turkish leader then took a few more questions before ending the broadcast.

Erdogan and his Islamic-rooted party have dominated Turkish politics for the past 20 years.

But the campaign is posing one of Erdogan’s toughest challenges of his mercurial rule.

Polls show him running neck-and-neck or losing to opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

“I convey my best wishes to Mr. Erdogan,” Kilicdaroglu tweeted moments after the episode aired.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: April 26, 2023 04:36:40 IST

