Watch: 'Endless river of bats' emerge from cave in Mexico; internet says 'Dracula on the move'

Hundreds and thousands of bats of bats flying together is an uncommon sight, although not so uncommon in films and cartoons. Most of the 'Batman' films used CGI to create the effect of several colonies of these mammals escaping from a cave. But a recent video has fulfilled the wish of many users to check out this phenomenon.

Shot outside Mexico’s Cueva de los Murciélagos (literally meaning the cave of the bats), this clip has garnered over six million views since it was posted. Check it out:

Watch this endless river of bats emerging from this cave This is Cueva de los Murciélagos in Mexico pic.twitter.com/JbmbhOdgHc — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) July 22, 2022

The clip shows thousands of bats flying out of the cave in one direction, so much so that the mammals resemble a column of smoke in the distance. The 1.35 minute video was posted with the caption, “Watch this endless river of bats emerging from this cave. This is Cueva de los Murciélagos in Mexico”.

The clip has left internet users amazed. Many were stunned to see so many bats swarming together. Here are some of the reactions:

That's a lot of bats. Considering how wonky bats fly, there must be numerous midair collisions and yet none seem to be falling from the sky? — Nick (@Speeddog830) July 22, 2022

Can you imagine the horrid insect infestation we would have without Bats. — Alessandro V (@EMF_7) July 22, 2022

Big caves can contain a million bats. You'd have thought this would make it impossible for bats to find their relatives. But apparently mother bats squeak a unique 3-note signature melody, which their children pick out (somehow) from the other million squeaks, so as to find them — Ben Finn (@optimablog) July 22, 2022

Last month I got to see the Mexican short-nosed bats leave Bracken Cave—this is the largest bat colony in the world. It was crazy and so majestic! pic.twitter.com/EOQmqnzIs6 — jessleas (@jessleas) July 23, 2022

Dracula on the move https://t.co/4tunqsrUq8 — Gabe ⚔️‍♂️ (@MXIVulcan) July 23, 2022

However, a couple of users spoke about their fear of bats and how terrifying it would be if one of them enters their residence.

Not when they're in your house. I'm petrified of them. — "Lets Go Brandon, I agree" (@bethejoy2) July 23, 2022

This is not the only video featuring bats that has gone viral in recent months. In March, a clip which featured a bat flying around in a cinema hall caught the eye of users. The internet was left in splits after it turned out that the mammal had entered the cinema during a screening Robert Pattison’s film The Batman. Watch the clip here:

I’m at the Batman movie and there are real bats in the theater…. #Imcooloffthat pic.twitter.com/NdSkMITXQi — J (@Jeremiah24_) March 5, 2022

While many users made jokes about the mammal actually being the fictional anti-hero Morbius, others quipped that 4-D cinema had finally been invented. What are your thoughts about this video?

