Watch: Elderly man combs wife's hair, internet gets 'The Notebook' vibes

'For better and for worse'. While many couples have this in their wedding vows, it is rare to see the words being followed. A recent clip shows an elderly man combing his wife's hair. The video then goes on to reveal that the woman has dementia. The clip has left internet users emotional, with many praising the man's devotedness to his wife.

The video was shared by Sarah Kennedy Norquoy, who goes by the username seasaltandsarah.

Check out the viral reel here:

The video shows the elderly couple in a room. The woman can be seen seated on a couch as the old man stands in front of her. The man then gently combs his wife’s hair. In the end, the man plants a kiss on the woman's head. It was posted with the caption, “I caught this touching moment between my parents today. Stick a fork in me, I’m done. ”. The caption was posted with the hashtag 'dementia' as Norquoy's mother suffers from the disease. The video has over 9,98,000 views and more than 60,000 likes so far. Reacting to the video, a user wrote that this was the most beautiful moment she had seen in a while. Another wrote that she had already played the adorable video at least six times. “The @goodnews_movement need to see this piece of heart punching beauty,”commented one person. “He had me with the "kiss". Thanks for posting. Beautiful.❤️❤️,” another stated. Some even compared the video to the movie The Notebook. This is not the only video that has left users teary-eyed. Earlier, a video featuring an elderly couple holding each other's hand, as they walk slowly towards the entrance of an airplane went viral.

Watch the clip here:

This heartwarming video, which was posted on Instagram in February this year, caught everyone’s attention on social media. Users reacted with several sweet comments, as they could not stop admiring the couple's relationship.

