WATCH: EAM Jaishankar holds press conference in 'Made in India' train in Mozambique

Maputo, Mozambique: The ‘Made in India’ tag has reached the East African nation of Mozambique. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday took a ride on a ‘Made in India’ train in the capital city of Maputo.

Joining the journey with him was the Chief Managing Director of the infrastructure company Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) Rahul Mithal.

Describing his experience on Twitter, Jaishankar said, “Took a ride in a ‘Made in India’ train from Maputo to Machava with Mozambican Transport Minister Mateus Magala. Appreciate CMD RITES Rahul Mithal joining us on the journey.”

In what he called a ‘novel experience’, the EAM also held a press conference in the moving train along with Mozambique’s Transport Minister Mateus Magala.

During his visit to Mozambique, Jaishankar also visited a temple in Maputo and interacted with the Indian community there.

“Offered my prayers at the Shree Vishvambhar Mahadev Mandir in Maputo this evening. So glad to interact with the Indian community there,” the EAM wrote on Twitter.

The minister highlighted the importance of the time-tested and historic relationship that is expanding between the two nations during a meeting with the Indian diaspora hosted by the High Commissioner in Maputo on Thursday evening.

He also recalled the Speaker of the Assembly of Mozambique, Esperanca Bias’ visit to India last year. He said the two “reviewed their political cooperation and economic cooperation. She urged me towards a greater expansion of our bilateral partnership. That is what I will be doing over the next two days.”

The two nations need to have “regular parliamentary exchanges and it is appropriate that I begin my visit by coming to the National Assembly,” Jaishankar added.

“It’s a very good start to the visit and I am sure that over the next few days, there will be many more important conversations,” he said.

When asked if Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, together known as BRICS, are looking at trading in their own currencies, the EAM said, “Trade settlement is something which different countries are discussing. It is not something we are discussing within the BRICS. Individual countries have different positions on this matter.”

