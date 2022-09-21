Watch: Duo replicates floating Max from Stranger Things as Halloween decoration; netizens bewitched

When you love Halloween, there is no limit to the creative ideas you can experiment with to enjoy this occasion. The festival is on 31 October, but enthusiasts can be seen celebrating it already.

A video has been shared on Twitter in which a scene from the Netflix show Stranger Things where Max levitates has been replicated with a dummy. In the scene, from the sci-fi horror show, Max is possessed by the villain Vecna, and she starts to float in the air. Her friends save her by playing her favourite music ‘Running up that Hill’ by Kate Bush.

The video was originally shared on Tik Tok by an American couple Dave and Aubrey via their account ‘horror props’. Then, this clip started to crop up on other social media platforms as well.

The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Cool ‘Floating Max from Stranger Things’ Halloween decorations by TikToker @horrorprops.”

Take a look at the clip here:

Cool “Floating Max from Stranger Things” Halloween decorations by TikToker @ horrorprops. pic.twitter.com/q0bPocdKz2 — The Ghouligans! 👻 (@ghouligans) September 16, 2022



As Aubrey stands below the floating dummy, it gets even more surprising to see that there is nothing to support it.

The viewers liked the floating dummy so much that they started to ask where they could get it.

“From where can I get this,” a user commented.

Where can you get this??? — Papisaurus (@papisaurus) September 16, 2022



The uploader of this video replied by saying, “These props are made by horror props on Tik Tok, I think they are not for sale.”

Props made by horrorprops on TikTok. I don’t think they’re for sale. — The Ghouligans! 👻 (@ghouligans) September 16, 2022



While replying to the uploader, a person shared a funny GIF of the animated character Philip J Fry from the show Futurama in which he says, “Shut up, and take my money.”

The festival of Halloween has been around for nearly 2000 years, and its rooted in the ancient Celtic festival called Samhain where people used to light bonfires and wear costumes to keep the ghosts away. To this day, this tradition continues. Halloween is a festivity which is celebrated all around the globe, but it is predominantly celebrated in the Western countries to mark the eve of Christian feast of All Saints’ Day to honour all saints of the church.

