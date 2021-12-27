Watch: Duck plays hide and seek with tiger; leaves internet users in splits

In the clip, one can see the tiger waiting to pounce on the bird, while the duck tries to fool the mighty carnivore by playing hide and seek

Internet users love watching hilarious and wholesome videos of animals. Be it the viral clip of a cat carrying a monkey on its back or a unique bond displayed through a dog and chicken’s friendship, social media is filled with a range of such clips that delight people.

Another such video which has caught the attention of users is a clip of a duck and a tiger. Shared on Twitter by the handle @buitengebieden, the 46-second video shows a duck swimming inside a watershed, with a tiger lurking close by. As the tiger swims closer to approach the bird stealthily, the little one manages to trick the carnivore and dive inside the water.

Take a look at the video here -

In the clip, one can see the tiger waiting to pounce on the bird and catch it. However, the duck tries to fool the mighty carnivore by playing hide and seek. The bird disappears underwater whenever the wild cat approaches. To confuse the tiger, the duck does not appear from the same spot, but swims beneath and reappears in another area in the watershed.

As the bird continues its disappearing act, the tiger is left puzzled at the situation. Another tiger can also be seen approaching the water shed while the duck continues to hide from the wild cat.

Since it was shared on 26 December, the video has gained more than 9,700 likes, along with 930 retweets. Some users have found the clip to be hilarious while others have praised the duck for its intelligence and fighting spirit.

A Twitter user wrote that is was hard to beat the bird's sense of humor while another person mentioned, ‘They don’t call him “duck” for nothing’!

Take a look at some of the reactions here –

Several people wished they were as brave or creative like the bird in terms of finding solutions.

Many users made puns on the tiger being out of depth while facing the duck.

Some people said that the tiger's puzzled expression reminded them of how they felt when they couldn't figure out what to order for food.

A plethora of users also posted humorous reactions and memes on the duck’s ‘Bazinga’ moments.

