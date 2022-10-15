Ameca, the most advanced humanoid robot in the world, has joined the team of Museum of The Future (MOTF) in Dubai. The official Instagram handle of the museum shared a video in which Ameca and an employee of MOTF named Aya can be seen introducing themselves to each other. Ameca is the most advanced humanoid robot in the world, as per the official website of her creator Engineered Arts. She can greet visitors, give directions and is able to speak multiple languages. Visitors to the Museum of the Future will now be able to meet Ameca on their next visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Museum of the Future (@museumofthefuture)

The clip of her inclusion in the MOTF immediately gained traction. A lot of viewers were amazed by the video, but some people were worried about the future of human existence. A user wrote, “Understanding how fast technological innovation is progressing, I ponder where humanity will be in the next 50 to 100 years.” A user commented that this is amazing and scary at the same time. He went on to say, “I wonder how much AI and robotics will advance by 2071.” A person stated that this video reminds him of the movie iRobot.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE’s Vice President and the ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the Museum of The Future in February. The 77-metre-tall building consists of a series of interactive exhibitions that provide visitors a chance to experience futuristic technology and trends. It spans an area of 30,000 square metres. The pillarless building is also promoted as a new global intellectual centre.

Developed by Engineered Arts, Ameca’s lower half is currently non-functional and she cannot walk. Ameca has a camera in each of her eyes, so she is able to detect people and track their faces. She can also detect objects. The movements of Ameca’s are more life-like than any other robot. She is able to move her hand all the way to the side of her head. Companies which create AI or machine learning technologies can use Ameca for testing and presenting their technology in front of a live audience.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.