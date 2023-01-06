WATCH: Drug cartel gunmen attack Mexican passenger plane over arrest of El Chapo's son

Mexico City: Mexican airline Aeromexico said on Thursday that the fuselage of a plane scheduled to fly from Culiacan, Sinaloa to Mexico City suffered gunshots moments after drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s son Ovidio Guzman was captured.

The airline has, however, said that none of the passengers boarded inside the plane have been injured or harmed.

A video recording of the incident, which has now gone viral on Twitter, shows passengers ducking inside the plane while the aircraft was parked in Culiacan, Mexico.

Sam Sweeney, a journalist from ABC News shared the video on Twitter. In the caption, he said, “BREAKING: Passengers onboard an Aeromexico flight duck for cover after it was shot at in Culiacan, Mexico. At least one bullet hit the fuselage in the moments after El Chapo’s son was captured.”

BREAKING: Passengers onboard an Aeromexico flight duck for cover after it was shot at in Culiacan, Mexico. At least one bullet hit the fuselage in the moments after El Chapo’s son was captured. pic.twitter.com/HYPYDF58xX — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) January 5, 2023

The Aeromexico flight was cancelled following the incident while the airport of Culiacan was closed for the day.

According to media reports, the shots were fired by members of the Sinaloa Cartel, the group to which El Chapo belonged.

The arrest of Ovidio Guzman

While his father, El Chapo was arrested in 2016, authorities captured Ovidio after a dramatic operation carried out in the northern state of Sinaloa which later triggered clashes across Culiacan, according to CNN.

The “high-ranking member of the Sinaloa Cartel” was previously arrested in 2019 but was released at the orders of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the hope of avoiding further bloodshed in the country.

Following his arrest, clashes broke out in the city with the police urging residents to take shelter at their homes.

Videos of trucks being lit on fire and intense shooting near the airport have been making rounds on social media platforms.

In a morning address on Thursday, President Obrador said that the operation in Culiacan had been underway since dawn.

The state’s education secretary has ordered schools to shut down and advised all administrative works to be suspended in Culiacan.

