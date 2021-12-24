Christmas is about spreading warmth and affection as the festival believes in the spirit of making others happy. Many kids wait for Santa Claus to give them wonderful presents on the festive occasion. To celebrate the spirit of Christmas, a supply driver decided to spread smiles by dressing up as Santa himself and deliver gifts to a boy with autism.

The video of the truck driver coming to the specially-abled boy's house to deliver has gone viral on social media. The clip was first shared on TikTok. The Instagram handle of @nextdoor, an Internet company later shared the heart-warming clip, which has now gone viral.

In the video, a boy can be seen jumping with joy on his lawn when he sees a truck heading towards his house. The boy also points out at the vehicle, telling friends and family around him about the arrival of the truck.

As the vehicle comes closer to the boy’s house, one can see that it is the truck of the shipping company UPS. The huge vehicle also has "Santa’s Helpers" written on it.

The young boy is not able to contain his happiness when he sees that Santa Claus has arrived himself, and is filled with joy and excitement on seeing the driver dressed as Santa.

The touching video was posted with the caption, "UPS sent Santa to deliver gifts to his biggest fan, a boy with autism". The viral clip has garnered more than 7,000 likes since it was shared yesterday. A number of internet users have expressed on this wonderful gesture by the shipping company and the supply driver.

A user wrote that this scene was heart warming and the absolute joy and excitement which UPS brought to this young boy was beautiful. Many users stated that the wholesome clip brought tears to their eyes.

This is not the only wholesome video that has gone viral in recent days. Recently, a man dressed up as Santa Claus and went up on a firefighters' ladder to deliver gifts to children suffering from COVID-19 . The incident, which took place in Peru, went viral on social media, garnering thousands of views.