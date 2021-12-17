Watch: Santa Claus distributes gifts to children in Peru hospital by getting on firefighters’ ladder

People were surprised to see a Santa taking help from local firefighter in Lima and giving presents to children through the window as they were stuck in a hospital amid the festive season

As Christmas is around the corner people across the world are preparing for the big day and also buying gifts for their loved ones. Giving gifts at Christmas, especially to children, is a much-loved Christian tradition that represents the tributes made to the baby Jesus by the Three Wise Men after his birth.

For children, what could be better than receiving gifts from Santa Claus? Recently, little children from a hospital in Peru met Santa Claus and received special gifts from him. But rather than using his traditional sleigh and reindeers, this Santa, swapped his sleigh for a ladder to deliver the presents. That’s totally unusual for Santa to do, but this one made it possible!

People were surprised to see a Santa taking help from local firefighter in Lima and giving presents to children through the window as they were stuck in a hospital amid the festive season. Currently, a video of the same is winning hearts online and people are hailing this Santa for his gesture.

Watch the video here: https://twitter.com/nowthisnews/status/1471712510290112512?s=20

In the video, Santa can be seen rising high up on a ladder along with a firefighter and delivering presents to children who are leaning out the windows cheering for him.

To make this event a successful one, the local firefighter lifted Santa up in the truck’s cherry picker and attached it to a fire engine so that it could be easy for his to deliver the Christmas presents. It was for the children at the hospital who have been infected with the coronavirus and had to stay away from home. According to Indian Express report, these kids have been asked to isolate themselves with their families in a high-rise compound known as the Village.

“Since these are COVID areas you cannot go in directly, but Santa and the fire brigade provided a solution,” said Juan Oriundo, director of the Pan American Village told Reuters. They came up with this special mission, to make the little children feel excited of the coming season as they are far from home especially at a time for the annual festival.

What are your thoughts about this video?