The video was posted with the caption, “My dog bolted out the front door and anarchy ensued”

A video was shared recently on Reddit in which a dog gets out of the front door of its owner’s house to attack another leashed dog who was just passing by with its owner. As soon as this happens, the owner of the attacking dog runs behind it as fast as possible to stop it.

The owner of the targeted dog tries to cover it from behind for protection, and even tries to lift it to make it unreachable for the attacking dog. The targeted dog’s owner can also be seen carrying his baby in the stroller.

Later, both the owners and their dogs get out of the frame as they quickly run. No one has any idea what might have happened after that. If the owners would have failed to stop their dogs, then the fight might have gotten ugly.

The video was posted with the caption, “My dog bolted out the front door and anarchy ensued.”

Here is the video:

In the video, it can be seen that the owner of the attacker dog is in so much in hurry to catch his aggressive pet that he quickly takes off his slippers while running. He might have done that to run faster as slippers might have been making him slow.

In the comment section, some people confessed that their dogs are aggressive as well. One user wrote, “This is my worst fear. My dog is reactive and would 100 percent start a rumble. That’s why I walk him at midnight sadly.”.

A few people shared tips for how they managed their aggressive pets. “And that’s exactly why we have baby gates at the top of the stairs to keep our dogs away from the door. My older dog has gotten aggressive and senile and would happily attack any dog walking by if she got out.”, one person commented.

Some admitted they found the clip relatable. A user said, “My dog is the same way, tiny and mighty. Always picking fights with dogs twice his size and with more patience than he could ever have. I had to save him from a pit bull that he tried to eat. I’ve saved an old man from him. I have to wire up my fences. He’s a chihuahua for God’s sake.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.