People have been exploring the universe by sending robots, satellites, space probes, and humans into space. Humans have been exploring the universe by sending robots, satellites, space probes, and other humans into space. This never-ending curiosity to understand space has landed man on the Moon. But until now, you were only hearing news of sending humans and machines into space. Now in a surprising development, the DNA of some US Presidents is going to be sent to space as well. Pieces of hair from late US Presidents John Fitzgerald Kennedy, George Washington, Ronald Reagan, and Dwight D. Eisenhower are going to be put in a capsule and then sent to space this year in what is being called as the “Enterprise Flight”.

This flight will be conducted by an American company Celestis. The idea behind this mission is that the launched DNA can be used by future civilisations, that might end up in space, to learn about the life on Earth. It is believed that the Presidents’ DNA could offer a kind of evolutionary map for the United States. A video explaining this space mission has been shared on Twitter by NowThis.

Have a look at this video here:

Scared of being put in the ground when you eventually ‘kick the bucket’? Have no fear, space burials are here! You can now have your DNA sent to space… alongside a few dead U.S. presidents. pic.twitter.com/TTnMlb78a5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 9, 2023

Celestis announced on its official website that the Enterprise Flight is going to travel beyond the Earth-Moon system, beyond the James Webb telescope, and into interplanetary deep space. It will then join other moons, comets, planets, and asteroids in our solar system on a never-ending journey.

The company notified that the Enterprise Flight will become Enterprise Station after it has completed its powered burn and coast phase. Enterprise Station is going to be the most distant permanent human repository outpost and a pathfinder to continue the human exploration of space.

The Enterprise Flight will carry specially manufactured and inscribed individual flight capsules. The capsules will contain the cremated remains, complete human genome individual DNA samples, and names and messages of well-wishers from across the world. Enterprise Flight will also include the DNA of celebrities like Nichelle Nichols who played Lt. Uhura in Star Trek and Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek creator. The flight is set to be launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Vulcan Centaur rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida in United States.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.