WATCH: Diplomats stage walk out just as Iranian foreign minister starts address at UNHRC meet

Geneva: Is boycotting Iran becoming a new mantra for the world? The sight at a recent UN Human Rights Council makes it appears so.

A viral video from the 52nd session of the body shows several diplomats walking out the hall the moment Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein-Amir Abdollahian started speaking at the event.

Most seats were empty when Iranian Foreign Minister was delivering his speech at UNHRC’s headquarters in Geneva, following calls by activists urging delegates to leave the hall in reaction to the regime’s human rights violation, especially during the ongoing crackdown on anti-government protests.

Protests in Iran started in September last year after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in custody of morality police of the country.

Many diplomats leave the hall of the UN human rights meeting the moment the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran speaks. These murderers don’t belong at this meeting.

They have a lot of blood of young people, who stood up for freedom, on their hands#IRGCterrorists pic.twitter.com/epG1qBFhgQ — Darya Safai MP (@SafaiDarya) February 27, 2023

UNHRC was the first international body to react to the protests and in November, it voted to launch and independent investigation into the regime's brutal repression in which more than 500 civilians, including 70 children, were killed.

'Protests turned violent after malign interference by terrorist elements'

In his address, the Iranian politician appeared to have manipulated the ground realities in his country. He said, "The peaceful assemblies that took place in my country following the sad death of Mahsa Amini... turned violent following the malign interference by some terrorist elements."

"In this respect, a number of Persian language TV channels based in the US and the UK, acted as provocateurs of hatred and propagators of violence," Abdollahian further claimed.

The Iranian minister further alleged that an investigation was ongoing and all the people who were arrested during the protests have been released.

Several delegations left the venue of the meeting when the Islamic Republic's foreign minister started his speech.

"No one has been killed," claimed Abdollahian when he was asked about the Islamic Republic's killing of protesters including a 10-year-old kid.

Outrage by Abdollahian's presence at UN meet

Outraged by Abdollahian's presence, several politicians and activists expressed concern about the UN’s move to invite him for the opening day of the five-week session.

"It’s a shameful day for the UN that they allowed representatives for a murderous regime to speak here about human rights," Member of the Swedish parliament, Alireza Akhondi, said.

“I’m expecting that they (the UN) are redrawing their badges and they are not allowing them to enter this building anymore. Because they are not respecting the human rights of anybody and they are trying to harass and make the Iranian voices to not be able to be heard,” he added.

Iran revolution

Iran continues to witness massive anti-hijab protest sparked in September, 2022, after the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

Tehran has been persistent in blaming "foreign adversaries" for the demonstrations.

The Islamic nation continues to curb women rights and recently, it has allegedly been poisoning schoolgirls to restrict them from attaining education.

According to a report by AFP, an Iranian Deputy Health Minister Younes Panahi Sunday said "some people" were poisoning schoolgirls in the holy city of Qom with the aim of shutting down education for girls.

