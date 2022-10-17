Watch: Democracy protester dragged into Chinese consulate, beaten up by staff in Manchester

New Delhi: A video showing an official from Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Manchester kicking down pro-democracy signs and later the staff dragging a protester into the consulate and beating him up has sparked a diplomatic row.

Shocking video spreading on HK Telegram channels showing someone from the PRC Consulate in Manchester kicking down pro-democracy signs. A protestor then appears to have been dragged behind the Consulate gates and beaten by consulate staff. pic.twitter.com/tntvTz38DY — Luke M (@McWLuke) October 16, 2022

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the pro-democracy Hong Kong protesters were staging a demonstration outside the Chinese consulate.

The video of the incident, circulating on social media, shows police officers scrambling to separate the protesters clashing with consulate staff who apparently walked out of the consulate and began interfering with the demonstration.

The demonstrators said the consulate staff vandalised signs and took away a satirical portrait of Xi Jinping before trying to pull two demonstrators into the consulate.

Confirming the incident, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said the incident took place on 16 October around 3 pm.

“Police are aware of an incident that took place at around 3pm on Sunday 16 October 2022 at the Chinese Consulate in Manchester involving Hong Kong protestors. Officers responded immediately to diffuse the situation and enquiries are ongoing at this time to understand the full circumstances,” The Sun quoted the spokesman as saying.

The incident drew a lot of criticism on social media as many slammed the consulate staff for their utter disregard for peaceful protests.

Reacting to the development, Former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith demanded ‘full apology’ from the Chinese Ambassador to the UK.

“The UK Government @10DowningStreetmust demand a full apology from the Chinese Ambassador to the UK @AmbZhengZeguang and demand those responsible are sent home to China. @SuellaBraverman,” he Tweeted.

The UK Government @10DowningStreet must demand a full apology from the Chinese Ambassador to the UK @AmbZhengZeguang and demand those responsible are sent home to China. @SuellaBraverman https://t.co/9nBgJqHIvo — Iain Duncan Smith MP (@MPIainDS) October 16, 2022

The exiled Hong Kong politician Nathan Law said the attack had terrifying implications for Hong Kong citizens who had fled China’s crackdown to the UK, and called for a strong British government response.

“If the consulate staff responsible are not held accountable, Hongkongers would live in fear of being kidnapped and persecuted,” he said on Twitter. “Foreign and home secretaries must investigate and protect our community and people in the UK.”

A Hongkonger was dragged into the PRC Consulate and beaten.

If the consulate staff responsible are not held accountable, Hongkongers would live in fear of being kidnapped and persecuted.

Foreign&Home Secretaries must Investigate and protect our community and people in the UK. pic.twitter.com/aHaxgCxecy — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 (@nathanlawkc) October 16, 2022

With inputs from agencies

