WATCH: Delta plane makes emergency landing without front gear at US airport

A Delta flight made an emergency landing at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina after the plane’s front landing gear failed to deploy as it landed. The flight landed safely and no injuries were reported.

Watch:

So Thankful for God’s protection today. I was seat 1B. @CLT Airport as @Delta flight 1092 safely lands without landing gear extended. Kudos to the skilled pilots and crew for their quick response and ensuring the safety of 96 passengers on board. 🛬✈️ #DL1092 #SafeLanding pic.twitter.com/YNnDjlROvE — Gary Gibbs (@GaryLaneGibbs) June 28, 2023

All passengers were taken to the terminal. The airport said it was working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway, according to The Associated Press.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” Delta Air Lines said in a statement.

The airline said it was now focused on helping to remove the plane and helping passengers get to their final destinations, and it is fully cooperating with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board investigations.

The trouble began when pilots received a “nose gear unsafe” indication as the plane approached the Charlotte airport and they flew by the air traffic control tower so controllers could visually inspect the plane, Delta said in a statement. Controllers saw that the nose landing gear doors were open, but the gear hadn’t descended and the pilots landed the plane without the nose gear.

The crew calmly led the passengers to the emergency chutes at the two exits after the emergency landing.

The Charlotte Douglas International Airport is among the busiest airports in the US, according to Airports Council International. It offers nonstop air service to 178 destinations.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.