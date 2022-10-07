From a distance, life in a forest could appear serene and amazing, but that is not how things actually happen there. No one is safe here, therefore the hunter and the prey must both exercise caution. Herbivores are at greater risk because they constantly put their lives in danger for food, yet occasionally the hunters can be defeated due to a game of time and circumstance. Crocodiles are considered one of the fastest hunters not only among reptiles but also among the animal kingdom. But, this video can be proof of how fate can be changed in a fraction of seconds. The clip shows a deer narrowly escaping when a crocodile attacked it all of a sudden by a stream in a jungle.



The shocking footage has been shared by an Instagram page named wildlife animal. The video begins with a deer calmly drinking water from a river when an alligator out of nowhere attacked it suddenly. But before the deer even saw the reptile, it could feel the danger.

The deer jumped aside as the crocodile sprang out of the water and rushed at it, ready to snag the poor animal into its enormous jaws. The deer almost vanished from the spot in a matter of seconds. After the failed attempt the alligator went under the water.

Since being posted, the thrilling occurrence has received more than 25,000 views on Instagram and hundreds of users have liked it so far. Though viewers marked their presence in the comment section with a lot of laughing emojis on the fate of the giant crocodile, they also did not forget to laud the reflexes of the deer.

Previously, a similar kind of video went viral across social media but the consequences were quite different. In the clip, a crocodile can be spotted unexpectedly emerging from the water and attacking a herd of deer that were drinking water. Although most of the deer successfully fled, one of them could not make it. In a moment, the crocodile got hold of one of the deer’s legs and dragged it into the water.



The fascinating video earned over 4 lakh views and early 8,000 Instagram users liked it. A person noted, “Circle of life,” while another user said, “That’s a lot more painful than it seems… His legs are small so the pain is excruciating!!”

