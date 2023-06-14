WATCH: Deer eats snake bit-by-bit, netizens baffled

Have you ever seen or heard a deer eating a snake? Well, now the tables have turned. In a viral video, a deer was seen chomping down a snake. After the video went viral, netizens got puzzled, as they asked “aren’t deer herbivorous?”

The viral footage was shared on Twitter by a user named Figen (@TheFigen_). He tweeted, “I saw a deer eating a snake for the first time. Don’t deer feed on grass?”

Watch the viral clip:

Since the video went viral, it has been viewed about 18 million times.

Deer are a herbivore animal, and their diet mostly consists of plant-based food, but that’s not all they eat.

Check out some reactions:

One of the twitter user R Wixel Barnwell tweeted “Get hungry enough, and almost any animal will become an omnivore. Carnivores will eat plants, and herbivores will eat animals. When the alternative is starvation, perceived binary consumption behaviors make way for a continuum.”

Another user wrote, “Deer eat snakes, birds, rodents, and lizards regularly in the North East. You can find tons of videos.”

One user said, “When deer are protein deficient they’ll eat basically anything. Especially after dropping a fawn.”

