Watch: Danish chemist receives warm greetings from students, colleagues after winning Nobel Prize

Winning a Nobel Prize is no less than an achievement, especially because it is a way to award a person’s years of hard work. Not just winning the Nobel Prize, but sharing the happiness with your near and close ones is also very important as they are the people who make you feel special and further make you realise how proud they are of your achievement and success. A similar thing happened with Morten Meldal, who recently won this year’s Nobel Prize for Chemistry following which his students and co-workers found the best way to celebrate his feat.

Meldal who was unaware of winning a Nobel Prize for Chemistry came to know about it from his colleagues who gathered outside his cabin, applauding him for the same. The video of the same has also gone viral on social media. Shared by an Instagram page, Good News Movement, the heartwarming video clearly shows the happiness on the Danish chemist’s face.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)



As the video opens, the chemist comes out of his cabin following which a group of students and his colleagues greet him with loud cheers and claps. Later, he was also honoured with flowers as he stood amid the crowd. While Meldal himself donned a broad smile on his face, others also seemed quite happy as they applauded him.

Internet pleased over the surprise for the Nobel Prize winner

In the meantime, the gesture by Meldal’s students and staff members also impressed the internet as many took to the comment section and appreciated their effort.

While a user commented “Seeing his colleagues and students being so supportive and so proud of him is the best thing”, another said, “These are the people that should be our heroes!!”

Many also shared congratulatory messages in the comments.

On the other hand, while sharing the video, the post was captioned with “NOBEL PRIZE WINNER: Students and faculty congratulate Danish chemist, Morten Meldal, who was just awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.”

It is pertinent to note that Meldal who is a professor of Chemistry at the University of Copenhagen in Copenhagen, Denmark was recently awarded the Nobel Prize, jointly with Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless who were honoured for their advances in “click chemistry.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.