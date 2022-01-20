Watch: Cute baby elephant wanders around nannies while mom takes a break

Baby Izzy stands with her mother, but soon she gives her mother a break and moves to meet other elephants

Animal videos are not only enjoyed by people, but they also bring a message of love and compassion with them. One such video, which has created a buzz online, is of a baby elephant named Izzy.

In the video, the baby elephant can be seen meeting other elephants and spending some quality time with them.

This sweet clip shows a herd of elephants meeting and greeting each other. Baby Izzy also stands with her mother, but soon she gives her mother a break and moves to meet other elephants. The young one seems to be lucky enough to have a bunch of nannies and friends and can be seen spending time with her extended family.

The viral Instagram clip was shared with the caption, “Spend a minute meeting-and-greeting with baby Izzy! Izzy is one of the latest additions to our extended wild family. We met her fresh into the new year: As has become a time-honoured tradition among our ex orphan mothers, Icholta promptly returned “home” after giving birth to Izzy, so she could introduce her new born to the men who raised her.”

The caption further added that Icholta can be seen taking a well-deserved break while Izzy has no shortage of nannies and friends to look after her.

While calves stay close to their mother, Izzy walks around to meet new elephants. In a cute and caring gesture, one of the grown up elephants is also seen tapping Izzy's head through its trunk.

The clip is from Kenya and was shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, a non-profit organization, on their official Instagram page. The video has gained more than 40,350 views since it was shared three days ago on Instagram.

Internet users were in absolute awe with the baby elephant and shared their views in the comment section.

One user wrote, “Izzy melts my heart! The way she wanders around, away from her mama, shows how safe and loved she feels. She's a very confident baby”, whereas another person commented, “Love little darling Izzy and all the ellys and all at Sheldrick Trust.”

Most users called Izzy a precious little being and were also amazed at the way elephants looked after each other.

What are your thoughts on little Izzy wandering around her nannies?

target="_blank">Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.