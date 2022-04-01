Watch: Curious owl inspects weather monitoring camera in US, leaves netizens thrilled

The KRTV Eyecam, which is mounted at the top of the US Bank building in Great Falls, monitors weather conditions. But sometimes it records some occasional visitors like birds, spiders and moths as well

A short clipping showing an owl inspecting a news station's weather camera in Montana, USA, has recently gone viral.

The camera captured the extreme close up of the curious owl. On Wednesday, the owl approached the KRTV Eyecam which was mounted at the top of the US Bank building in Great Falls, as per a report by Sky News. According to the station officials, the camera is installed to monitor the weather conditions. But sometimes it records some occasional visitors like birds, spiders and moths. The snoopy owl spent 27 seconds looking into the camera lens.

The video begins with an elevated view of a lit-up area at night. Then all of a sudden an owl’s head pops up in front of the camera lens as it is trying to find out what the strange object is.

The 27-second video of the curious owl has goes viral on Twitter and the cute expressions of the owl has left social media users in awe.

Watch the video here:

Owl inspects weather monitoring camera pic.twitter.com/kKHGlhlaof — The Independent (@Independent) March 31, 2022

Amazed netizens shared their reactions with funny tweets and memes following the video. Take a look at them:

Can you see me 😂😂 — Godzilla (@DylanIrvine___) March 31, 2022

Wildlife always brighten up rest of your day — Godzilla (@DylanIrvine___) March 31, 2022

It should be the friend of batman, he tried to looking for food — 💉Experimentation & 💉 Researches (@Resugarispoison) March 31, 2022

It is not rare for the shenanigans of birds and animals to show up in front of surveillance cameras. In February, a parrot in New Zealand reportedly recorded an amazing bird’s eye view of the Fiordland National Park after stealing a GoPro camera from a family.

Again in November last year, Brazilian highway management company Arteris Planalto Sul shared a video of a parrot visiting the highway traffic monitoring camera near Curitiba. Another video that had gone viral on the internet showed a polar bear playing with a GoPro camera and recording itself with great enthusiasm.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.