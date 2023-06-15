WATCH: Crowd goes wild as Max Park breaks Guinness World Record for solving Rubik's cube in 3.13 seconds

Renowned speedcuber and esteemed member of the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame, Max Park from the United States, made headlines once again by smashing the record for solving the 3x3x3 Rubik’s cube at the Pride in Long Beach 2023 event held in California on 11 June, 2023.

The 21-year-old achieved an astonishing time of 3.13 seconds, shaving 0.34 seconds off the previous record, which was set by China’s Yusheng Du in 2018.

Max Park’s previous personal best for a single solve stood at 3.63 seconds, placing him second behind Yusheng Du’s 3.47 seconds. However, Max’s recent feat has solidified his dominance in the field of speedcubing.

Max’s extraordinary talent extends beyond the 3x3x3 Rubik’s cube. He currently holds an array of world records in various cube categories. In fact, he holds the single-solve and average-solve world records for the 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6, and 7x7x7 cubes, as documented by the Guinness World Records.

Previously, Max jointly held the 3x3x3 average record alongside Tymon Kolasinski from Poland, with a time of 4.86 seconds. However, this record was recently surpassed on March 12, 2023, by the incredible achievement of 9-year-old Yiheng Wang from China, who achieved a time of 4.69 seconds.

Diagnosed with autism, Max’s parents, Schawn and Miki, said that cubing has been “a good therapy” for him.

“There was a time when Max couldn’t even open water bottles, but he showed interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes,” they said.

With inputs from agencies

