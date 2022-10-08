Fighting cancer may be both a mentally and physically difficult experience. With the appropriate people by your side, this enormous task can become more doable. Cancer patients have a range of feelings and insecurities during their journey, but even their relatives struggle to deal with anxiety. People want to celebrate and cross some things off their bucket lists after going through several cycles of chemotherapy. Recently, an inspiring story of a couple has come to light as they refused to allow cancer to break their travel enthusiasm. Hannah and Charlie, the couple who are quite popular on Instagram for their travel vlogs, have now shared their incredible journey through a video on their account.



Charlie promised his fiancee, Hannah, that he would take her to view the balloons in Cappadocia, Turkey after she finished her chemotherapy. As the dream finally came true, they shared a video where they documented the entire period from battling cancer to arriving in their dream location. The caption of the post read, “After 4 cancelled trips due to covid and cancer, we are finally here ticking off another place on our bucket list.”

In the clip, Hannah can be seen receiving medical attention and medication. The pair took a flight to Turkey to view the magnificent scenery of hot air balloons after the patient finished her final session of treatment. Cappadocia, a semi-arid region in Turkey, is a well-known destination for travel enthusiasts. One can enjoy hot air ballooning experiences as well as “fairy chimneys” and towering cone-shaped rock formations by visiting the place.

Since being uploaded, the Instagram reel has received over 1.3 million views and nearly 1 lakh users have liked it so far. The emotional journey unsurprisingly touched the hearts of the viewers. They went on to appreciate the spirit of the couple and congratulated them for ultimately making their dream come true. An overwhelmed user noted, “You guys are warriors. This is so beautiful.” Another person shared, “My partner and I went to see Cappadocia after I finished cancer treatment last year! I think balloon rides are good medicine.” An individual lauded Charlie and marked him as “a man who keeps his word.”

