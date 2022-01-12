Watch: Corey Rich dribbles most number of basketball in 30 seconds, creates Guinness World Record

In the recent video, Corey Rich was recorded dribbling four basketballs at one time

People with amazing skills often strive to create Guinness World Record (GWR) and get famous around the world. The same is with Corey Rich, who is known as Corey The Dribbler on social media. He has yet again broken another record and this time for dribbling the most number of basketballs in 30 seconds.

In the recent video, Corey Rich was recorded dribbling four basketballs at one time. The new record that Corey Rich has made is a whopping 326 bounces.

A video of him breaking the world record was shared by the Guinness World Records on their Instagram handle. On sharing the video, the Instagram page also notified additional information about the record-holder.

“Being a Guinness World Records title holder is an honour," Corey said, according to the Guinness World Records. It further quoted Corey as saying, "I would like to be a Guinness World Records title holder to inspire kids to become Guinness World Records title holders themselves!"

Watch the video here:

In the comment section, the official page mentioned that Corey Rich also holds multiple basketball freestyle records. Additionally, he is a former member of the legendary Harlem Globetrotters basketball team and a professional dribbling performer.

For the unversed, Harlem Globetrotters are icons around the world as well as synonymous with family entertainment. They are known for their great basketball skills.

Around five days ago, this video was posted, and since then it has been grabbing all the attention. So far, it has collected more than 31,000 likes and has also gathered several congratulatory comments from users.

There were many who were surprised by his dribbling skills while others lauded him for his amazing talent. A few called him great while some others posted clapping emojis on the post.

Guinness World Records official website showcases the ultimate record-breaking facts and achievements created by people across the world. GWR is situated in the UK, US, China, Japan, and UAE.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.