Watch: Colombian drug lord escapes maximum-security prison after donning security guard’s uniform

A Colombian drug lord awaiting extradition to the United States managed to escape a maximum-security prison in Bogota, Colombia, on 18 March, while wearing a prison guard’s uniform. The daring escape was captured on the jail's CCTV cameras.

Juan Castro alias "Matamba," has been on the run since he escaped the maximum-security prison in the early hours of Friday morning. The drug lord had been incarcerated in the capital's La Picota jail since May last year. Castro is reportedly the second-in-command of the Gulf Clan drug cartel, which is considered to be the largest drug-trafficking group in Colombia.

In the CCTV footage of his escape, which was recently released by Colombia's prison service, Castro can be seen casually walking out of a door that was left open. He walked through seven doors without any problems and escaped the maximum-security prison with ease. In the CCTV footage, the Colombian drug lord can be seen wearing a hooded jacket to cover his face.

🔴 En los videos se aprecia al poderoso narcotraficante salir por una reja que le deja abierta un inspector de apellido Jiménez ► https://t.co/66DoBnmIKk 📹: cortesía. pic.twitter.com/2iTgOgZYgQ — EL TIEMPO (@ELTIEMPO) March 20, 2022

🚨 Finalmente, alias Matamba sale por la puerta haciendo un gesto con su mano derecha en señal de que todo está bien. Acá los detalles ► https://t.co/66DoBnmIKk Vía @JusticiaET pic.twitter.com/dGzH7s3q9x — EL TIEMPO (@ELTIEMPO) March 20, 2022

Local newspaper El Tiempo reported that Castro returned to his cell around 12.30 am and then put on a security guard's uniform and escaped prison by passing through several doors. According to the report, Matamba may have paid a $5 million bribe to escape from the maximum-security prison.

Prison authorities have arrested Milton Jimenez, the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute Inspector, for helping Castro escape the prison. Jimenez reportedly led the drug lord past as many as five checkpoints, as per reports. Authorities have also suspended the prison director and 55 other guards for their involvement in the escape. Currently, police officials are doing their best to nab the Colombian drug lord.

This is not the first time that Matamba has escaped prison The notorious drug lord has been arrested 12 times till date and had already escaped jail twice. In 2018, he faked his own death while on medical leave from prison.

