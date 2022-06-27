Watch: Coconut falls on woman’s head while riding pillion in Malaysia, she closely escapes death

Giving further updates, Aziz stated that on hearing about the incident, he rushed to the site and directed relevant agencies to take immediate action. He met the children of the victim, who is with her at the Penang Hospital.

In a freak accident, a woman riding pillion on a two-wheeler narrowly escaped death after a big round coconut suddenly fell on her head.

The incident took place on Sunday in Jalan Teluk Kumbar - a small town in Malaysia. Local media reports state that the woman and her companion on the scooter was heading towards George Town from Teluk Kumbar. Soon, a video of the incident went viral on the internet.

The clip was shared on Reddit and it shows that the incident was caught on a dashcam of a car that was right behind the two-wheeler. In the 28-seconds video, the woman who is sitting behind the rider can be seen falling off the bike and rolling on the road before coming to a halt after the basket ball-sized coconut hit her head. The impact of the coconut was so strong that it even threw her helmet away to the ground.

As soon as the woman falls, a car behind the two-wheeler immediately stops and moves back. Few other locals and passers-by can also be seen quickly coming to action, by alerting other motorists on the road to slow their vehicles.

Meanwhile, the other woman, who was driving the scooter, stops the vehicle, parks it to a side of the road and rushes to help the injured woman, who still seems to be in an unconscious state. However, the fact that the woman was wearing a helmet when the incident happened perhaps saved her life. With the help of people around, the woman was rushed to a local hospital where she is currently recovering.

Watch the video here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/nevertellmetheodds/comments/vl68jd/a_coconut_fell_straight_on_a_bikers_head/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web2x&context=3

Azrul Mahathir Aziz, a local politician, took to his Facebook page and shared about the incident. He identified the woman as Puan Anita from Taman Emas, which comes under his constituency.

Giving further updates, Aziz stated that on hearing about the incident, he rushed to the site and directed relevant agencies to take immediate action. He met the children of the victim, who is with her at the Penang Hospital.

Later, in a separate Facebook post, the politician also informed that the coconut trees, which are bent towards the road, will be cut down by authorities.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.