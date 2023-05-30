WATCH: Clashes between police and protesters in Yunnan as Chinese govt plans to demolish centuries-old Mosque
The incident seems to be linked to a court ruling from 2020 that deemed certain recent renovations to the mosque illegal and ordered their demolition.
Residents of a predominantly Muslim town in the southwest region of China clashed with the police over the weekend as they attempted to prevent the demolition of a centuries-old mosque’s domed roof. This incident is part of the Chinese Communist Party’s growing efforts to exert control over religious practices.
In the viral video, it can be seen that the crowd was met with resistance from dozens of riot gear-clad officers as they approached the entrance of the Najiaying Mosque on Saturday morning. Subsequent clips revealed that the police eventually retreated, while protesters staged a sit-in outside the gate.
According to The Washington Post, the incident seems to be linked to a court ruling from 2020 that deemed certain recent renovations to the mosque illegal and ordered their demolition.
The Najiaying Mosque, which may have a history dating back to the 13th century, has undergone several expansions over the years, including the addition of buildings, four minarets, and a domed roof. In 2019, a part of the structure was designated as a protected cultural relic, reported The Washington Post.
However, the Chinese Communist Party has recently intensified its restrictions on religious practices.
Yunnan is located in a remote and ethnically diverse region of China. It is often seen as an example of a place with diverse ethnic and religious identities, where residents are skilled at navigating various affiliations and demonstrating political flexibility when necessary.
With inputs from agencies
