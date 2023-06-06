WATCH Chink in China's Armour: Flagship aircraft carrier develops two mammoth fractures on flight deck
As per the satellite images, the Fujian aircraft carrier of China has two big cracks on its deck
One of China’s two home-built aircraft carriers reportedly has cracks on its deck – if satellite images are to be believed.
As per the satellite images, the Fujian aircraft carrier of China has two big cracks on its deck.
❗️🇨🇳 High definition visual reveals 2 cracks on the deck of the Fujian aircraft carrier
Recent online rumors says, one of China's two home-built aircraft carriers allegedly has cracks on deck. Satellite images of the Fujian aircraft carrier confirms the rumor
Related Articles
Via @spotlightoncn pic.twitter.com/HAtvhG27LR
— OsintTV📺 (@OsintTV) June 5, 2023
According to reports, even Shandong carrier had such gaps on its decks and port and starboard sides of the vessel.
Back on June 17, 2022, China launched its third aircraft carrier, taking another step toward a goal of building a blue-water navy with at least six carriers by 2035.
According to South China Morning Post, The Fujian — named after China’s southeastern coastal province — is different in design from its predecessors. The carrier features a flat top flight deck as well as a faster and more energy-efficient electromagnetic catapult system to launch planes, reports said.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Xi Jinping's Covid Conundrum: Surging new wave will kill people, lockdown will kill economy
The health authorities in China have since April reported a resurgence in Covid cases fuelled by the XBB variant
Chinese ships intrude into Vietnam’s maritime boundary near Russian-run gas fields, ignore demand to leave
According to Ray Powell, director of Stanford University's Project Myoushu in the South China Sea, the Chinese ship Xiang Yang Hong 10 started operating in Vietnam's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) on May 7. This is the largest incursion since 2019
Xi Jinping’s colossal Covid failure: Mega wave hits hard as China’s vaccination claims fall flat
Covid-19 cases in China are expected to peak in June and as many as 65 million people are expected to be infected by the virus