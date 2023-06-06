WATCH Chink in China's Armour: Flagship aircraft carrier develops two mammoth fractures on flight deck

One of China’s two home-built aircraft carriers reportedly has cracks on its deck – if satellite images are to be believed.

As per the satellite images, the Fujian aircraft carrier of China has two big cracks on its deck.

According to reports, even Shandong carrier had such gaps on its decks and port and starboard sides of the vessel.

Back on June 17, 2022, China launched its third aircraft carrier, taking another step toward a goal of building a blue-water navy with at least six carriers by 2035.

According to South China Morning Post, The Fujian — named after China’s southeastern coastal province — is different in design from its predecessors. The carrier features a flat top flight deck as well as a faster and more energy-efficient electromagnetic catapult system to launch planes, reports said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.