Watch: Chinese kindergarten kids win hearts with skilled and synced workout

Videos of adorable kids have nowadays become one of the most talked-about things on the internet. People often get amazed watching the innocent kids doing unpredictable things. Something similar has come up in a recent video from a kindergarten school in China and it has created much delight among the users.

In the Twitter video shared by former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim, a group of Chinese school kids can be seen showcasing their athlete abilities in a physical education class. The kids, who are apparently 5 or 6 years old, perform some exercise with basketballs in proper sync.

Watch the video here:

Sitting on the ground outside the school building, almost 10 Chinese kids are seen doing a workout routine by bouncing a basketball in each hand while moving their legs and body flawlessly. Perfect coordination is witnessed among them while they shift their legs side by side. In the end, the kids lift their legs up in the air but continue bouncing the balls effortlessly without making any mistake.

Impressed by the toddlers, Solheim wrote in the caption, "WOW! Physical education class of kindergarten." Since being put out, the video clip has caught much attention among Twitter users and has gone viral. It has already garnered more than 80,000 views and got over 1,500 likes.

The skill and discipline of the young talented kids have stunned the users and they took no time to tag them as ‘small ninjas’. One of the commenters has also praised the physical education teacher of the school for successfully teaching the unison to such small kids. He added, "Let all schools learn & implement this novel approach." Another user has poked China by saying, "The world isn't going to be able to stop China. The focus is crazy."

