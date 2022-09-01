The video was filmed while a couple of government vehicles were adjusting the flexible road divider on a road in Beijing

During rush hour, traffic jams are a regular headache for daily commuters in a major city. Though the traffic police try their best to maintain fluency on the roads, sometimes it becomes worse.

A heavy city like China could also face the same if the administration did not introduce this unique method to control traffic jams. A video of the procedure has been shared on Twitter by the country’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Hua Chunying.

The video was filmed while a couple of government vehicles were adjusting the flexible road divider on a road in Beijing. The clip went viral and the modern infrastructure earned much appreciation from internet users.

Chunying shared details of the initiative in the caption. She said that vehicle density has been controlled in Beijing by changing the direction of the traffic. “The traffic authority selects a lane to go in one direction in the morning and the opposite direction in the evening to release peak pressure,” she explained further in the caption.

#ChinaInfrastructure: How does Beijing relieve traffic jams? By changing the direction of traffic. Here’s how they do it. The traffic authority selects a lane to go one direction in the morning and the opposite direction in the evening to release peak pressure. pic.twitter.com/OaaxycwDJQ — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) August 31, 2022



In the clip, the two cranes can be seen increasing the width of a one way road which has more cars than the other way. That way perhaps comes from a location where most of the offices are based as the video was reeled in the evening. The morning scenario may be different and the other way may see more cars in that time.

Since being uploaded, the 21-second-long clip has earned almost 1 lakh views so far. More than 17,000 users have liked it and praised the Chinese government for taking this effective initiative.

A user marked it a “clever” move and agreed, “Safer than just changing direction by lights and signs.”

Clever. And safer than just changinh direction by lights and signs. — Svein Tore Ulset (@STUlset) August 31, 2022



Another user highlighted the cost of this procedure and wrote, “The only cost is the pay for the employees operating the machinery, the machinery itself, fuel, and wear and tear on the overly complicated barrier system. Innovative.”

The only cost is the pay for the employees operating the machinery, the machinery itself, fuel, and wear and tear on the overly complicated barrier system. Innovative — Gully Pedant (@Perfect_Games__) August 31, 2022



A person appreciated the idea by saying, “Human wisdom is further highlighted in solving practical problems.”

Human wisdom is further highlighted in solving practical problems. — 云南小禅 (@aVK3sDqcWABhBbj) August 31, 2022



An individual shared, “Exists in Mexico for decades.”

Exists in Mexico for decades — Emme (@Emmecrypto) August 31, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

china is future — sf (@SFasihulisan) August 31, 2022

What a brilliant idea💡

Very innovative 👏👏 — AcrossTheBorder (@AcrossDBorder) August 31, 2022

Achievements of #Socialist ingenuity, China workers’ labor, and cheap foreign capital inflows. — Count Pecchio (@CountPecchio) August 31, 2022

Another example of innovation and technology for the benefit of mobility for the world. My respects and admiration to the Chinese People’s Public Administration. 🇧🇷❤️🇨🇳 — Welton Vaz @ #FORABOLSONARO (@Weltonvaz) August 31, 2022



When one lane on a two-way road becomes more congested than the other, reversible traffic lanes come in handy. It can frequently occur during peak hours. By using the available lane capacity in the opposite direction, reversible traffic lanes increase peak-direction capacity on a two-way road and reduce congestion, according to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.