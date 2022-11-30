Watch: Chinese human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng, his wife kept under house arrest by men in hazmat suits
In a twitter post, several men in hazmat suits were seen stopping Chinese human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng, and his wife Xu Yan when they tried to go downstairs to throw out garbage. Both were later put under house arrest
New Delhi: Protests in China against Xi Jinping’s stringent zero-Covid policy are on the rise and it has now spread to several cities. Chinese authorities have moved quickly to suppress demonstrations deploying police forces at key protest sites and tightening online censorship.
In a twitter post, several men in hazmat suits were seen stopping Chinese human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng, and his wife Xu Yan when they tried to go downstairs to throw out garbage. Both were later put under house arrest. Xu Yan in the twitter post also claimed that the men in hazmat suits did not tell them their names and titles.
Watch:
余文生律师和许艳下楼扔垃圾，被很多白衣人拦截，不让出门，那些白衣人不告诉它们姓名，职称，直接不让走，把余文生律师撞倒，白衣人也倒下。
请大家关注余文生律师和许艳安危，谢谢。 pic.twitter.com/JBMb6AILw9
— 余文生律师妻子许艳 (@xuyan709) November 30, 2022
In another video, both Yu and the man in hazmat suit were seen lying on the ground, and the reason for that remains unknown.
— 余文生律师妻子许艳 (@xuyan709) November 30, 2022
Soon after been put under house arrest, Yu Wensheng posted a video on twitter and said, “Xu Yan and I are now locked up at home. Their behavior is not only a crime against us personally, but a crime against the entire Chinese people and the people of the world. We firmly oppose their zero-Covid policy.”
我和许艳现在被封控在家了，他们的行为不仅仅对我们个人的犯罪，而是对整个中国人、世界人的犯罪，坚决反对他们的“动态清零政策” pic.twitter.com/VwXgdL575A
— 余文生 (@yuwensheng9) November 30, 2022
He also issued a letter and urged world leaders to press the Chinese government to end its repressive zero-Covid policy.
余文生致米歇尔等世界领导人公开信！ pic.twitter.com/BiSXmj4qOc
— 余文生 (@yuwensheng9) November 30, 2022
