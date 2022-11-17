WATCH: China's Xi Jinping 'scolds' Canada PM Justin Trudeau at G20 Summit

G20 Summit: The media is not free in China. The Chinese media writes what the ruling Communist Party of China wants. Imprisoned in the ‘walls’ of his own ideology, the communist rulers of China feel that the media all over the world is enslaved in the same manner.

That is perhaps the reason why China is fuming after the details of the conversation between Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia appeared in the media. The Chinese government has termed the incident as as a ‘leak’.

There was a meeting between Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. The details of this conversation had appeared in the Canadian media. Xi Jinping has publicly expressed displeasure with Justin Trudeau on this.

Heated argument caught on camera between Chinese President Xi Jinping & Canadian PM Justin Trudeau at the #G20Summit today. Xi expresses displeasure over details of talks being leaked in media, Canadian PM responds that he believes in free and fair talks.pic.twitter.com/WfibU9RG0h — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 16, 2022

Xi Jinping 'scolds' Justin Trudeau

Canadian media captured the impromptu conversation between Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau. During this, Xi Jinping was discussing the alleged leak with Justin Trudeau. Xi Jinping was smiling and speaking in Mandarin during the conversation, which seemed to make him very happy.

But the English translation of their conversation was less friendly. Xi Jinping expressed displeasure with Justin Trudeau during the conversation.

What did Xi Jinping tell Justin Trudeau?

"Whatever we discussed was leaked to the newspapers. This is not fair at all," Xi Jinping said.

To this Justin Trudeau nodded without saying anything.

"This is not good. If there is honesty from your side, we can have our discussion with an attitude of mutual respect, otherwise it can have unexpected consequences," Xi Jinping added.

Justin Trudeau's reply to Xi Jinping

Justin Trudeau, while replying to Xi Jinping, said, "In Canada, we believe in a free and open dialogue. We will continue to work together constructively. But there will be things on which we will disagree."

To this Xi Jinping said, "Let us make the conditions first."

Xi Jinping then shook hands with Trudeau and left.

Xi Jinping was missing for three years

Xi Jinping has been missing from the global stage for the past three years. Earlier he had attended the SCO summit. But now when he reached Bali to attend the summit, he made his desire to flaunt his influence known.

China's relations with US allies have been strained in recent years. The coronavirus pandemic and the Russia- Ukraine war have added fuel to this fire.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.