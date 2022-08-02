WATCH: China ramps up military propaganda ahead of Pelosi's Taiwan visit, state media shares naval exercise video

China need not turn any visit by Pelosi into a 'crisis,' White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, even as he warned that Beijing may be 'positioning' itself for a show of military strength around the island

New Delhi: China continues to push aggressive propaganda ahead of top US official Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in a bid to warn Washington that the situation might reach a tipping point.

In the latest, Chinese state media shared a video of a naval exercise.

#China's #PLA Navy's Type 055 and 052D destroyers Lhasa and Chengdu held a far sea drill in West Pacific recently. The Lhasa organized a comprehensive combat drill to train in every step of the process from start to the final pulling of the trigger. pic.twitter.com/wKG3Hv9k9n — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 2, 2022

Sharing the video on Twitter, state-run paper Global Times said, "China's Navy's Type 055 and 052D destroyers Lhasa and Chengdu held a far sea drill in West Pacific recently. The Lhasa organized a comprehensive combat drill to train in every step of the process from start to the final pulling of the trigger."

US warns China

The White House on Monday warned China against overreacting to a trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, saying she would have every right to visit the self-ruled island despite Beijing viewing it as a highly provocative challenge.

China need not turn any visit by Pelosi into a "crisis," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters, even as he warned that Beijing may be "positioning" itself for a show of military strength around the island.

Media reports have said that Pelosi, currently on an official Asia tour, will stop off in Taiwan and meet President Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday -- if so, the highest-level US visit to Taipei in decades.

China claims sovereignty over self-ruled Taiwan.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.