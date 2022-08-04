Watch: Child falls out of car's window on busy road in China, motorists rush to rescue

The video shows a child falling out of the backseat window of a white car. She seems to be 5-8 years old and might not have been even visible to many motorists

A heart-stopping video of a child, averting a major accident, was caught on camera in Ningbo city of China. The video shows the child falling out of the backseat window of a white car. The shocking incident, which took place at a busy junction, has lately been doing rounds on social media.

In the video, the little girl - who seems to be peeping out of the car's window - loses her balance and falls off. The mishap happened after the apparently unaware driver pulled the away.

Soon, a number of motorists can be seen stopping their cars to help the child. At one point, another white car approaches to stop in front of her and blocks the road to prevent any further injuries. A man rushes out of his car, picks her up and carries her to the roadside.

Have a look at this video:

A surveillance camera has captured the heart-stopping moment a child falls from a car in Ningbo, China. The vision shows the car stopped at a set of traffic lights south of Shanghai, when a child topples out of a backseat window onto the main road. #9News pic.twitter.com/sV4De1mH4V — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 4, 2022

The child seems to be 5-8 years old and she might not have been even visible to many motorists. The little girl could have faced a dangerous situation, but fortunately, she didn’t get any serious injuries.

A man named Yang Haifeng is believed to be the first one to block the traffic around her. "I saw the child on the ground and was worried about the car behind. So I just drove over and parked in front of the kid," he said.

When Haifeng was asked about whether he cared about China’s strict traffic laws or not, he replied saying, "Life was at stake" and that he couldn't have stood idly by.

After the incident, police reminded the parents to use car seats. The Yinzhou Traffic Police Brigade has said that there would be no penalty for the drivers who broke traffic laws to help the child.

The unsettling video, which gained quite a lot of traction on social media recently, has reminded parents to ensure the safety of their children whenever they go for a drive.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.